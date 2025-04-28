West Bengal: NIA arrests accused in 2024 motorcycle blast case near Kolkata airport The NIA arrested Amarjeet Verma, a key accused in the 2024 motorcycle explosion case involving illegal explosives transport, after months on the run.

Kolkata:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in the 2024 motorcycle explosion case involving the illegal transportation of explosives. The arrested individual, Amarjeet Verma, had been on the run for several months. Verma, a resident of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, was apprehended near the Kolkata airport in the Dumdum area on Sunday afternoon, following credible information received by the NIA regarding his whereabouts.

Amarjeet Verma had previously managed to evade capture during a series of raids conducted by the NIA. The motorcycle explosion, which occurred during the illegal transportation of explosives, took place in West Bengal and resulted in a deadly blast. According to the NIA, Verma was one of the prime suspects involved in the illicit explosives trade, which led to the tragic incident.

Earlier, on April 9, 2024, NIA teams had conducted searches at nine locations in connection with the case. During these searches, a large quantity of explosives was seized from a premises in Chirkunda, Jharkhand, believed to be linked to Verma. Despite efforts to capture him, Verma managed to flee the scene, remaining on the run until his recent arrest.

The NIA’s investigation has revealed that Amarjeet Verma was deeply involved in the illegal explosives trade, which came to light following the August 2024 motorcycle explosion. The blast occurred while one of Verma's associates, Joydeb Mandal (also known as Bablu Mandal), was transporting the explosives. The agency's investigation into the case continues, and more arrests and seizures are expected as the NIA digs deeper into the illegal explosives network.

This arrest comes as a significant breakthrough in the investigation, as the NIA continues to target the illicit trade and its links to acts of terror and violence across the region. The agency has promised to take swift action against others involved in the illegal explosives business and to prevent such incidents in the future.

(Inputs from ANI)