West Bengal: Bratya Basu accused Raj Bhavan of acting in 'dictatorial manner' after interim VCs appointment

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has accused the Raj Bhavan of acting in a "dictatorial manner" after Governor C V Ananda Bose appointed interim vice-chancellors of seven state universities. The minister said that the governor's move was "unconstitutional" and "illegal". He also said that it was an attempt to "interfere" in the functioning of the state government.

"The governor's recent action is aimed at bankrupting the higher education system. He is destroying the statutes of respective state universities. Such appointments have been made without consulting anybody. He is acting in a dictatorial manner," Basu said while addressing a press conference here.

"The governor, who is the chancellor of state universities as per law, cannot violate and cross the boundary. We will not remain silent spectators to such action by the governor," he said.

The governor's office has defended the move, saying that it was necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the universities.

The controversy is the latest in a series of tussles between the state government and the governor. In recent months, the two sides have been at loggerheads over a number of issues, including the appointment of judges and the control of police.

The appointment of interim vice-chancellors is a sensitive issue in West Bengal. The state has a long history of political interference in universities, and the minister's allegations have raised concerns that the governor is trying to undermine the autonomy of the universities.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appointed interim vice-chancellors in seven state-run universities. The appointments were made on Sunday.

The universities where interim vice-chancellors have been appointed are:

West Bengal State University

Presidency University

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT)

Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya

University of Burdwan

Netaji Subhas Open University

West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences

The interim vice-chancellors are:

Professor Raj Kumar Kothari (West Bengal State University)

Justice Subhrakamal Mukherjee (Presidency University and Rabindra Bharati University)

Professor Debabrata Basu (Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya)

Professor Tapan Chanda (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology)

Professor Gautam Chakraborty (University of Burdwan)

Professor Indrajit Lahiri (Netaji Subhas Open University)

Professor Shyam Sundar Dana (West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences)

The appointments were made in accordance with the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956. The governor is the chancellor of all state-run universities in West Bengal.

The appointments come at a time when several state-run universities in West Bengal are facing administrative and financial problems. The governor has said that he is committed to improving the standards of higher education in the state and that the interim vice-chancellors will be given a free hand to take necessary steps to address the problems faced by the universities.

