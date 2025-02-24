West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee announces salary hike for doctors and medical staff Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for doctors and medical staff in West Bengal while demanding strict punishment for the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. She also highlighted the Aparajita Bill, which proposes capital punishment for rape convicts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a significant increase in salaries for doctors and medical staff in the state. The decision follows months of protests after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Addressing a special gathering of senior and junior doctors and medical students at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium, Banerjee stated that the salaries of senior resident doctors would be increased by Rs 15,000 across all levels. Under the new pay structure, diploma-holding senior resident doctors will receive Rs 80,000 per month, up from Rs 65,000. Post-graduate senior resident doctors will now earn Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000, while post-doctoral senior doctors will see their salaries rise from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Additionally, Banerjee announced an increment of Rs 10,000 for all interns, house staff, postgraduate trainees, and postdoctoral trainees. “We had previously raised the salaries of both senior and junior resident doctors, but further revision was necessary. This move aims to ensure better financial support for medical professionals in the state,” she said.

Demand for justice in RG Kar Medical College case

Alongside the salary hike, Mamata Banerjee also addressed the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, where a 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered in August last year. Expressing deep sorrow, she referred to the victim as her ‘sister’ and extended her condolences to the grieving family.

“We demand strict punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime,” Banerjee stated. She further emphasized that her government had introduced the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes capital punishment for rape convicts if their crime results in the victim’s death or leaves her in a vegetative state. However, she noted that the bill is still awaiting approval from the President.

The salary hike and calls for justice underscore the state government's efforts to address concerns in the medical community while ensuring stricter measures against crimes against women.