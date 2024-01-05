West Bengal: Kolkata Police receives bomb threat mail for Indian Museum

Follow us on Image Source : WEST BENGAL GOVT West Bengal: Kolkata Police receives mail regarding bomb threat at Indian Museum

West Bengal news: Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111' regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum today (January 5).

Bomb squad reached the location and visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours, said Kolkata Police.

More details are awaited in this regard.

