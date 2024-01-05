Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: Kolkata Police receives bomb threat mail for Indian Museum

West Bengal: Kolkata Police receives bomb threat mail for Indian Museum

West Bengal news: Bomb squad reached the location and visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours, said Kolkata Police.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Updated on: January 05, 2024 13:20 IST
West Bengal news, Kolkata Police, kolkata police receives mail regarding bomb threat, Indian Museum,
Image Source : WEST BENGAL GOVT West Bengal: Kolkata Police receives mail regarding bomb threat at Indian Museum

West Bengal news: Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111' regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum today (January 5). 

Bomb squad reached the location and visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours, said Kolkata Police.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ:​ ED team attacked by locals during raids at TMC leader's village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas 

ALSO READ: West Bengal: Initiative to help reunite person lost in Gangasagar Mela with family

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News