Income Tax raids target businessmen, former TMC MLA in Bengal over alleged tax evasion

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Income tax department office in New Delhi.

Income Tax officers conducted raids on Wednesday morning at the residences of multiple businessmen, including a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), in various locations across West Bengal. The raids took place in Asansol, Durgapur, and Raniganj, with the primary reason being the alleged non-payment of taxes by the targeted businessmen over several years, according to an official statement. An Income Tax officer, speaking to PTI over the phone, explained that their team arrived in Durgapur the day before and initiated the searches early on Wednesday.

During the raids, officials are specifically searching for various documents, including bank statements and details related to properties owned by the individuals in question. The officer emphasised that the objective is to uncover financial information and assess the compliance of these businessmen with tax regulations.

Former TMC MLA Sohrab Ali, among others, is reportedly engaging in discussions with officers from the Income Tax department during the ongoing search operations. The nature and scope of these conversations remain undisclosed as of now.

To maintain law and order during the raids, a substantial deployment of central force personnel has been stationed outside the premises where the searches are being conducted. This heightened security presence aims to prevent any potential disturbances and ensure the safety of all involved parties.

The outcome of the raids and any findings regarding tax evasion or financial irregularities are yet to be officially disclosed. The operation highlights the government's efforts to scrutinise and address tax compliance issues, reinforcing the importance of adhering to financial regulations within the country.

