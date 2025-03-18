West Bengal: Election Commission takes action on 'fake voters' issue raised by TMC The Election Commission of India has introduced a new feature to identify duplicate voter registrations using a "Duplicate EPIC Number" module to address concerns of fake voters. This move follows allegations from Mamata Banerjee that the BJP manipulated voter lists to influence elections.

Following the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raising concerns about "fake voters," the Election Commission of India has taken a significant step to address the issue. The Election Commission has decided to introduce a new feature in its software to help Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) identify if multiple names are registered under a single Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

An official informed on Monday that the Election Commission has informed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states regarding this new measure. The Commission sent a letter to the CEOs, explaining the new option introduced as part of a "Duplicate EPIC Number" module. The module will help in identifying and rectifying instances of duplicate entries in voter lists.

The official stated that previously, state or district Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were unable to see the EPIC numbers of voters and, therefore, could not identify if the same EPIC number was being used in different states. The Commission has ordered the completion of the process to update and rectify voter lists in West Bengal by March 21.

Allegations of fake voters in other states

The issue came to the forefront after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of registering fake voters in the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission. She claimed that the BJP had used this strategy to win elections in Delhi and Maharashtra, manipulating the electoral rolls.

Mamata Banerjee also raised concerns over the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Ganesan Kumar, alleging that the BJP was attempting to influence constitutional bodies. She stated, "It is clear that the BJP is manipulating the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission." Banerjee warned that if necessary, she and her party would launch an indefinite protest in front of the Election Commission's office, demanding the removal of fake voters and improvements in the voter list.

This new initiative by the Election Commission aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process by addressing concerns related to duplicate voter entries.