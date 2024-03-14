West Bengal: ED raids Sandeshkhali amid heavy security in PMLA case against Sheikh Shahjahan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sheikh Shahjahan

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at several places in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with the PMLA case against arrested strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. A ED team is accompanied by paramilitary forces in large numbers. The ED raids underway in the case of Shahjahan occupying lands in an around Sandeshkhali.

ED had registered a case under PMLA in this matter. ED has raids at a total of four places.

The team is interrogating the fish farmers and locals to seek information about the grabbed lands.

More to follow...