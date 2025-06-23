West Bengal: Class 4 girl killed in bomb blast on bypoll result day in Kaliganj A bomb blast in West Bengal's Kaliganj on bypoll result day claimed the life of 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, sparking political outrage and calls for accountability. The incident, linked to post-poll violence, has intensified concerns over recurring electoral unrest in the state.

Kolkata:

On Monday, a bomb explosion rocked Mulundi village near Palashi in the Kaliganj Assembly constituency of Nadia district, West Bengal, leading to the death of a 13-year-old girl, Tamanna Khatun, a Class 4 student. The incident occurred in broad daylight, coinciding with the announcement of results for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

According to local sources, panic spread quickly after the explosion. Residents reported hearing loud blasts, leading to chaos and fear. The deceased girl was reportedly near the site of the explosion when the blast occurred, causing fatal injuries.

Family Linked to Left Supporters, Claims CPI(M)

Left leaders, particularly from the CPI(M), have alleged that the victim belonged to the family of one of their party workers. They have suggested that the incident was politically motivated and linked to the ruling party’s celebrations following their victory in the by-poll.

While no official confirmation of the political affiliation of the family has been made, the allegation has further escalated the political tensions in the state.

Mamata Banerjee expresses grief, orders strict action

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express her sorrow over the incident. In her post, she wrote:

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest."

Banerjee has reportedly directed the police to identify those responsible and ensure strict punishment. Senior officers have begun an investigation into the cause of the explosion and possible links to post-election violence.

BJP's Amit Malviya blames TMC for girl’s death

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, directly blaming them for the violence that led to the girl’s death. In a strongly worded post on X, Malviya wrote:

"TMC’s celebration ends with blood on its hands. Again. From TMC’s victory rally in Muslim-majority Kaliganj bypoll, bombs were hurled, and in the chaos, a little girl—Tamanna Khatun, a Class 4 student—was killed… TMC is not a political party. It is a gang of vultures. They cannot win—even a bypoll—without shedding blood."

He further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of normalizing violence in the state, turning Bengal’s elections into a battleground.

TMC leads Kaliganj bypoll amid shadow of Violence

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission declared Alifa Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as leading in the Kaliganj bypoll, having secured 91,480 votes. Ashish Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailed with 40,146 votes, while Kabiluddin Shaikh of the Congress received 26,220 votes.

However, the celebrations surrounding the result were soon overshadowed by the tragic loss of a young life, triggering statewide outrage and calls for accountability.

Call for Peace and Justice

As investigations continue, opposition parties are demanding a thorough probe and accountability from the ruling government. Civil society groups have also expressed concern over the recurring pattern of violence linked to elections in West Bengal.

The incident has reignited the debate over political violence in the state and raised urgent questions about the safety of civilians—especially children—in volatile regions.

(Inputs from Onkar)