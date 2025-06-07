West Bengal: Charge sheet filed in Murshidabad violence case, 13 accused of murder The West Bengal Police has filed a charge sheet within 55 days, naming 13 individuals in connection with the brutal murders of a father and son during the April communal violence in Murshidabad.

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Police has made a significant development in the investigation of the violence that occurred in the Jafrabad area of Murshidabad in April. A senior police official confirmed that a charge sheet has been filed in connection with the brutal killings of a father and son, who were murdered during the communal unrest that erupted in the region. The police have named 13 individuals in the charge sheet.

On April 11, 74-year-old Hargobind Das and his 40-year-old son Chandan Das were killed in the violence that unfolded in the areas of Dhulian, Suti, and Shamsherganj, as protests broke out against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The protests soon escalated into large-scale communal violence, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

Charge sheet filed in 55 days

The police have successfully filed the charge sheet within 55 days of the crime, a swift move that has drawn attention. The violence, which spanned from April 8 to April 12, left at least three people dead, many others injured, and hundreds displaced. The violence also caused significant damage to both public and private property. In response to the unrest, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the deployment of central armed forces to restore order.

A senior police officer revealed, "We have filed the charge sheet within 55 days of the incident, and it includes the names of 13 accused individuals." The charge sheet is a significant step forward in a case that has attracted widespread media attention and raised concerns about police inaction during the violence.

How Chandan and Hargobind were murdered

According to police reports, the murder of Chandan and Hargobind Das occurred during a violent attack on their home in the village of Betbona. The assailants forcibly broke down the door of their house, dragged the father and son outside, and attacked them with axes. The attackers continued their assault until both victims were dead. One individual allegedly kept watch over the house until the killings were completed. In a shocking turn, some rioters even cut off the water supply in an attempt to prevent the flames from being doused.

Controversy over Police inaction

The charge sheet did not immediately clarify the names or charges against the individuals listed, but earlier reports from the investigation committee constituted by the High Court raised serious concerns about police inaction. According to the report submitted on May 21, the committee alleged that the attack was 'directed' by local TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader and former Dhulian Municipality Chairman, Mehboob Alam. The committee also revealed that local police were "completely inactive and absent" during the violence, as they failed to respond to emergency calls from residents. Additionally, the committee’s report documented that 113 houses in Betbona were severely affected, many of which were set on fire.

The ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings are expected to shed more light on the incident, with calls for accountability over the role of both political leaders and law enforcement in the violence.

State of affairs post-violence

The violence left a lasting impact on Murshidabad, with many families forced to flee their homes. The situation has drawn political attention from both local and national leaders. As the investigation progresses, the families of the victims are seeking justice, while citizens and activists continue to demand action against those responsible for orchestrating and participating in the violence.

The case remains under intense scrutiny, with the charge sheet marking a key moment in the ongoing efforts to hold perpetrators accountable. Authorities are also focusing on restoring peace and ensuring such incidents are not repeated.