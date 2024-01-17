Calcutta High Court orders joint CBI-WB Police SIT to investigate attack on ED officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Calcutta High Court building in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) comprising the CBI and West Bengal police to investigate the assault on ED officials during a search operation on Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh's premises. Justice Jay Sengupta ensured court monitoring of the probe, instructing the SIT to submit a progress report by February 12. The move comes in response to the ED's request to transfer the case to CBI, citing a lack of faith in the West Bengal police's investigation.

SIT leadership

A CBI SP and Jaspreet Singh from the Islampur police district are designated to lead the SIT, addressing concerns of impartiality in the investigation.

Background of the attack

The ED officials faced aggression while searching Shajahan's residence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, regarding a money trail related to a ration distribution scam in West Bengal. A mob attacked them, leading to injuries and alleged looting.

Large crowd presence

As per a suo motu FIR, nearly 3,000 people gathered during the ED's search operation. Local police facilitated the safe exit of ED officials and CRPF personnel after the attack.

Assistance from forces

Justice Sengupta granted the two officers the liberty to seek assistance from central forces or state police to apprehend the accused. Equal participation of the CBI and state police officers in the investigation is mandated.

Exclusion of local police

Nazat police station officers are excluded from the investigation, ensuring impartiality.

ED's request denied

The court denied the ED's plea for a sole agency, the CBI, to investigate the attack, emphasising that it can be reconsidered based on the investigation's progress.

Injuries and theft

The ED claimed three officers were injured, and belongings were looted during the attack. Justice Sengupta ensures the operational status of CCTV cameras around Shajahan's house.

IPC section inclusion

The court is informed that an application to include IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and dacoity in the FIR has been submitted. Sheikh's whereabouts remain unknown, and IPC Section 307 is yet to be added to the FIR by the lower court.

ED's challenge

The ED challenged the FIR, asserting false allegations, and the court ordered an interim stay on further police proceedings till March 31, offering protection to the officials.

