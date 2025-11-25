West Bengal cabinet approves construction of Mahakal temple in Siliguri ahead of assembly elections CM Banerjee had earlier said the temple would feature the largest statue of Lord Shiva. The cabinet also approved the construction of a new convention centre in the Dabgram area of the northern city.

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday approved a major proposal, clearing the way for the construction of a grand Mahakal temple at Matigara in Siliguri. The decision follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's earlier announcement during her visit to the disaster-affected areas of North Bengal in October, where she pledged to build the temple in the style of the iconic Mahakal temple in Darjeeling.

Land approved for the temple project

After the Cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya briefed the media on the decision. She announced that 25.15 acres of land in the Laxmi Township area of Matigara would be acquired from existing leaseholders by the state government.

Out of this, 17.41 acres will be transferred from the Land and Land Reforms Department to the Tourism Department, with the remaining land to be handed over in phases. The government plans to develop the entire location as a major tourism hub centred around the upcoming Mahakal temple.

A major tourism and cultural initiative

Bhattacharya stated that the Cabinet’s decision was a step towards fulfilling the Chief Minister’s promise: “The CM had promised that a Mahakal temple would be built in North Bengal. Acting on that promise, the Cabinet unanimously approved the land transfer.”

Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier revealed that the temple complex would feature the largest statue of Lord Shiva in the region, further enhancing its tourism appeal.

The move follows other religious and cultural initiatives by the state government, including the construction of a Jagannath temple in Digha and plans for a ‘Durga Angan’ in New Town.

New convention centre also approved

In addition to the temple project, the Cabinet approved the construction of an international-standard convention centre in the Dabgram area of North Bengal.

The facility will be built on 10 acres of land adjacent to Asian Highway 2 in the Teesta Township area. Bhattacharya noted that there has long been a demand for such a venue to promote large-scale events and conferences in the region.

Political significance ahead of elections

As West Bengal prepares for Assembly elections next year, political parties have intensified efforts to connect with voters. Analysts believe that the Mahakal temple project could be seen as a strategic move by the Mamata Banerjee government to appeal to Hindu voters, especially in North Bengal, where political competition remains strong.

With land acquisition cleared and plans in place, the Mahakal temple project is poised to become a major cultural and political focal point in the region.