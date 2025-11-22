West Bengal: BSF repatriates 1,720 Bangladeshi nationals amid verification delays at Hakimpur check post A strict biometric and police verification process has caused long delays, forcing many to wait for hours or days before being cleared to return to Bangladesh. No new arrivals have been reported in the last two days, but those already at the checkpoint remain stuck due to incomplete paperwork.

Kolkata:

The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier has repatriated 1,720 Bangladeshi nationals over the past week, all of whom were living illegally in different parts of West Bengal. The individuals were formally handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) through the Hakimpur Checkpost in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Strict verification process behind delays

BSF officials confirmed that every Bangladeshi national arriving at the checkpost must undergo biometric registration. Their details are then forwarded to Bengal district authorities and the state police for verification of any criminal background. Only after receiving full clearance are individuals permitted to cross back into Bangladesh.

The thorough verification process, though necessary, has resulted in long waiting hours—often stretching into days—for many who arrived with minimal belongings, hoping for early clearance.

No fresh arrivals; paperwork delays hold back those waiting

Local sources stated that no new Bangladeshi nationals have arrived at Hakimpur in the past two days. Those who came earlier were briefly taken inside the BSF camp for processing but were later asked to wait outside as their document verification remained incomplete.

One individual, who declined to share his name, said he had been living in India for the past four to five years after entering the country illegally. He worked as a madrasa tutor and is now waiting for clearance to return. “I do not have proper papers, so I am waiting here until verification is done,” he said.

TMC leader: Inflow has dropped sharply

Trinamool Congress local leader Aneesuddin noted a clear decrease in the number of Bangladeshis arriving at the checkpost. “No new Bangladeshis came today or yesterday. Only a few people are still waiting to return to Bangladesh,” he said.

Queues grow as security screening intensifies

BSF personnel deployed in North 24 Parganas reported unusually long queues forming near the checkpost, with many individuals carrying only small bags and essential belongings. Several admitted to having lived in India illegally for years to find work.

Security agencies say they cannot take any chances.

“When someone is caught crossing illegally, we cannot assume they are merely workers returning home. They could be escaping after committing a crime or even be linked to extremist activity,” a BSF officer stated.

Situation under control, repatriation ongoing

Officials maintain that the only bottleneck is the time-consuming verification process. Once pending paperwork is cleared, the remaining individuals will also be sent back across the border.

BSF and state police have intensified monitoring at the checkpost to manage the queues and ensure a smooth, secure repatriation process.