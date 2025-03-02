West Bengal: Blood donation camp on TMC leader's birthday at school premises sparks controversy A blood donation camp held on the eve of the Class 12 board exams at a state-run school in South 24 Parganas, organized on a TMC leader's birthday, sparks controversy with the BJP accusing the ruling party of mishandling education matters.

A blood donation camp held at a state-run higher secondary school in South 24 Parganas district on the eve of the Class 12 board exams sparked controversy on Sunday, with the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of mishandling education matters in West Bengal. The event, organized on the birthday of a local TMC youth leader, Jehangir Khan, was held at Fatehpur Srinath Institution, a designated exam center for the upcoming Higher Secondary (HS) exams.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar shared images of the event, including a decorated pandal, a gate adorned with lights, and a hoarding featuring Khan’s birthday wishes. In his post, Majumdar expressed outrage, calling the situation "shameful" and criticizing the state’s educational standards under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership. He remarked, “Under @MamataOfficial’s rule, education in Bengal has hit rock bottom!”

Although the authenticity of the images and videos shared by Majumdar could not be independently verified, a West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education official confirmed that at least one image showing the school as an exam centre was accurate. The blood donation event, however, was reportedly confined to one part of the school compound that was not designated for the exams. School officials mentioned that the organizers had been instructed to dismantle the pandal immediately after the two-hour event concluded.

Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education, raised concerns over the timing and scale of the celebration, especially given the upcoming exams. He criticized the lavish celebrations for Khan’s birthday, saying, “Lights, gates, pandals—like a festival, while hundreds of students are set to appear for their crucial exams tomorrow!” Majumdar also accused the administration of being silent and complicit, stating that under the TMC’s rule, schools had become party offices and exam centers had turned into TMC “clubhouses.”

The BJP leader also directed pointed questions to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state’s Education Minister, Bratya Basu, asking if the ruling party was prioritizing the “ruining” of students’ futures. “Does @MamataOfficial or her Education Minister @basu_bratya have any answers?” he questioned.

In response, a TMC leader refrained from commenting on the issue until all the facts were known. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education clarified that their primary concern was ensuring the smooth conduct of the exams, without any disruptions for the students. The exams are set to begin on March 3, with students from five local schools scheduled to write their papers at Fatehpur Srinath Institution.

While the controversy unfolds, the focus remains on whether the blood donation event will cause any disruption to the upcoming exams, as students and parents alike anxiously await the start of the critical board exams.

(PTI inputs)