West Bengal: BJP writes to Mamata, urges her to declare holiday on Ram Mandir consecration day

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged her to declare holiday on January 22 so that people can witness the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Several states, including Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat have also declared a half-day holiday to mark the historic consecration ceremony.

"I have requested our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations," Majumdar posted on X, sharing a copy of the letter he wrote to the chief minister.

What did he say?

In his letter, Majumdar said that Mamata has declared holidays on several special occasions in the past.

"So we think that on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration, the people of the state should also be allowed to participate in the festivities. We therefore request you to officially declare the day as a holiday," he said.

Mamata Banerjee will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ on January 22 from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata to Park Circus where she will address a public meeting.

She will start the all-faith march after offering 'puja' at the centuries-old Kalighat temple, and visit places of worship of different religions during its course.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

