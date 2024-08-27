West Bengal bandh tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, metro, offices remain closed? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive security arrangement in Kolkata for Nabanna Abhityan rally.

In the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation due to protests over Kolkata rape and murder case, the West Bengal BJP on Tuesday called for a 12-hour West Bengal bandh on Wednesday. This was announced by Union Minister and WB BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Sukanta Majumdar accused the Left and the Trinamool Congress of employing a strategy of "setting politics" in Bengal over the rape and murder case.

Majumdar alleged that the TMC government was oppressing students and the Left had expressed its support by not participating in the protests. The announcement from the BJP comes amid the ongoing clashes between police and members of Chhatr Samaj during Nabanna Abhiyan.

The BJP called Mamata a "dictator" and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the rape and murder case. The BJP also demanded the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on Banerjee and police commissioner Vineet Goyal, who the party alleged had initially said that the victim died by suicide.

West Bengal Bandh: Will schools be closed?

As of now, there is no update about the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Kolkata for the Bandh. As of now, schools will open as usual.

Will Kolkata Metro run as usual?

Because of the 12-hour West Bengal Bandh, the Kolkata Metro services are likely to be affected. The regular metro commuters need to check the official website of the Kolkata Metro for the latest updates.

Fresh clash between police, protesters

During the Nabanna Abhiyan rally in Kolkata, fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat. To disperse the crowd, police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas towards them who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

Violent clashes broke out as protestors attempted to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they started lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel. At Santragachhi, some of the protesters threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protestors claimed that police action also injured several students.