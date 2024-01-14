West Bengal: Two more arrested in connection to ED officials attack in Sandeshkhali

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV While one of the accused was arrested from a fishery at Nazat, the other was rounded up from Minakha, both in North 24 Parganas district.

The Kolkata Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two more people in connection to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5. With the fresh arrests, the total number has gone up to four, a senior police official said.

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with its probe into the money trail in an alleged ration distribution scam in the state.

While one of the accused was arrested from a fishery at Nazat, the other was rounded up from Minakha, both in North 24 Parganas district, the police officer said. Altogether four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the mob attack on the ED officials, he said.

MHA seeks report from Mamata govt

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the West Bengal government on attacks on Enforcement Directorate teams in the state on January 5.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said, "Mob snatched, robbed mobile phones, laptop, cash and wallets of ED officials during a raid in West Bengal... three officers suffered grievous injuries."

What had happened?

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was attacked during a raid in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. The incident took place in Sandeshkhali village. The incident occurred in the village belonging to TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, where a group of over 100 villagers allegedly displayed hostility towards the central agency team.

The ED team had gone to the area to conduct raids on properties suspected to be associated with a ration scam. The villagers reportedly surrounded the team, vandalized the screens of the officials' car, and obstructed them from conducting their operations. "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot. When we came, they attacked us," a member of the ED team stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemns attack on ED officials, calls it 'ghastly'

ALSO READ | Enforcement Directorate reports Sandeshkhali attack to headquarters