Bengal coal scam case: Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira stopped from leaving for UAE at airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee detained at Kolkata Airport

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee has been stopped from boarding a flight to Dubai at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Rujira, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and a member of the party in the Lok Sabha, was held at the airport in connection with the fraud involving the smuggling of coal from Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also summoned Rujira, who has been questioned after two days.

Earlier, in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam case in state-run schools of West Bengal, the Supreme Court on May 26 refused to stay the Calcutta High Court's direction allowing the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

More details awaited...

(Reported by Sujit Das)