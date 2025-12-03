'We have to work hard and ensure victory in Bengal': PM Modi to BJP MPs ahead of elections next year PM in a meeting with West Bengal BJP MPs said that while the party has made significant progress in the state, the fight against the incumbent government must continue with determination and focus.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from West Bengal, urging them to intensify efforts to secure victory in the upcoming state elections. According to sources, the PM said that while the party has made significant progress in the state, the fight against the incumbent government must continue with determination and focus.

"We have to work hard and ensure that we win this election in Bengal. You all have made significant progress, the fight against this government must continue," said PM Modi.

During the meeting, PM Modi reportedly referred to the SIR process, describing it as a necessary step of “purification” that must take place. He also instructed MPs to maintain regular contact with beneficiaries of central government schemes to ensure that the government’s welfare initiatives reach the people effectively.

Social media outreach emphasised

In addition, the prime minister stressed the importance of using social media platforms to communicate the central government’s work to the public, urging MPs to leverage these channels to increase awareness and highlight achievements.

TMC accuses election commission of targeting West Bengal through SIR

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the exercise is aimed at targeting West Bengal and its residents. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, TMC MP Sajda Ahmed said the party plans to raise the matter during the Parliament’s Winter Session, beginning December 1.

“Yesterday, we held a meeting with the Election Commission. The meeting lasted for quite some time, but the EC did not provide answers to the five questions we raised. This clearly indicates that Bengal is being targeted through SIR, and the people there are deeply concerned,” Ahmed said.

ECI responds to TMC claims

The Election Commission, however, pushed back against TMC’s allegations, calling on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to “threaten or pressurize” EC officials and urging the party to refrain from spreading misinformation regarding election procedures. The poll body also appointed retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as the Special Roll Observer for the SIR exercise in West Bengal and directed West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar to ensure the safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the revision process.