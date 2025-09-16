Train services affected on Sealdah-Budge Budge line after fire at Santoshpur station in Kolkata The blaze that ravaged a couple of shops was brought under control, following which train services resumed around 9.30 am, an Eastern Railway official said. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Kolkata:

Local train services were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at unauthorised shops inside Santoshpur railway station in south-western Kolkata. The blaze erupted around 7.21 am which halted operations on the busy Sealdah-Budge Budge line, officials said. According to Eastern Railway officials, the fire gutted a couple of shops before it was brought under control. Train services resumed around 9.30 am after the situation was normalised.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, officials added. Authorities confirmed that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Investigations are underway to determine what triggered the blaze.

Metro services on weekends on Noapara-Airport route

Last week, a spokesperson of the rapid transit system said that train services on the new Noapara-Airport corridor of the Metro Railway Kolkata will now be available on Saturdays and Sundays as well. The ‘Yellow Line’ – Noapara (Baranagar)-Jai Hind Biman Bandar (airport) – was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with two other stretches on August 22.

"In view of the preference of passengers to travel along this (6.77 km) stretch, Metro Railway has decided to operate services on Saturdays and Sundays from this week (September 13-14) as well between Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar stations," he said.

The number of passengers travelling on this stretch crossed the 7,000 mark on September 8, the spokesperson said. On Saturdays, services on the ‘Yellow Line’ will be available from 7.35 am to 8.32 pm, and from 8.35 am to 8.22 pm on Sundays.

(With inputs from PTI)

