TMC turning cultural capital into crime capital: UP CM Yogi's sharp attack in Medinipur

New Delhi:

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing them of undermining Bengali culture and compromising the state's security. Speaking at a public meeting in the Nandkumar area, Adityanath spoke of the significant achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi on abrogation of article 370

Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi’s decisive action on Kashmir, saying, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Article 370 was abrogated, bringing lasting peace to Kashmir and applying Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to the region. This marks the triumph of ‘One India, Best India’.”

He added that the removal of Article 370 fulfilled a long-standing promise, one that even previous governments had failed to execute.

“This was Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision, which Congress and other parties could never achieve. But under Modi Ji, the final nail was driven into the coffin of terrorism,” he said.

UP CM slams TMC’s governance in Bengal

The Uttar Pradesh CM also took aim at the TMC-led government for failing to secure the state. He alleged, “Bengal’s youth deserve jobs, every woman here deserves safety, and every merchant deserves protection.

The state needs a ‘double-engine’ government for prosperity – one like the BJP provides in Uttar Pradesh, where law and order has been restored.” Adityanath contrasted the state’s current condition to Uttar Pradesh before 2017, noting, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was plagued by violence. Every third day there was a riot, and festivals were marked by disturbances. But since the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government came to power, Uttar Pradesh has seen nine curfews, no riots, and most importantly, a peaceful atmosphere where everyone feels safe.”

Adityanath voiced concern over growing communal tensions and alleged attacks on Hindus in certain regions.

“In places like Malda, Murshidabad, and Birbhum, there is a clear conspiracy to reduce the Hindu population,” he said. He further accused the TMC government of failing to protect Hindu festivals, citing the restrictions imposed on Ram Navami processions.

“The TMC government has prevented Durga Puja celebrations and tries to stop Ram Navami processions. How can this be justified?” he asked. The CM also raised alarm over the growing influence of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, calling it a ‘demographic conspiracy.’ “The TMC’s aim is clear to change the demographic balance for their own political benefit,” he claimed, accusing the party of promoting appeasement politics and mafia rule.

Yogi on Kolkata Mayor’s remarks

Adityanath also hit out at the recent remarks made by Kolkata’s Mayor, who allegedly claimed that half of Bengal's population would start speaking Urdu. "If they want to speak Urdu, let them go to places where it’s spoken. In Bengal, only Bengali will be spoken," Adityanath said.

"This is an attempt to erase the Bengali identity, and we will not let it happen,” he added.

West Bengal assembly elections 2026

While Mamata Banerjee's TMC won a massive victory in 2021 with 213 seats, BJP's rise to 77 seats in the previous election has set the stage for what promises to be a fierce battle. The elections are scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.