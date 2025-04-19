'TMC's appeasement policy will displace Hindu Bengalis again', says Suvendu Adhikari amid Murshidabad violence Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of turning relief camps into "detention centers" and criticises the government's appeasement policy amid rising violence and displacement in Murshidabad.

Kolkata:

On Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, levelled serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of turning relief camps for violence-affected individuals into "detention centres." He claimed that the administration was not allowing anyone, including external persons, to meet or assess the condition of the victims.

In his statement, Adhikari, a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of treating the victims of violence in an "inhuman" manner. "The government has made it impossible for anyone to visit the relief camps. They are being treated as detention centres where the administration is restricting access and not allowing any aid or support," he alleged.

BJP criticises TMC's 'appeasement policy'

Later, Adhikari led a rally in Kolkata from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's residence to the ancestral home of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, sharply criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its "appeasement policy." He warned that this policy could turn Bengal into "another Bangladesh," displacing Hindu Bengalis from their homes.

"You (Bengali Hindus) left behind your belongings in then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and settled here. When you are forced to leave your homes again, the TMC government will not help you," Adhikari remarked, urging the government to rethink its approach.

Violence in Murshidabad and thousands rendered homeless

Adhikari's accusations were linked to the recent violence in the Murshidabad district. He claimed that Hindu properties in areas like Shamsherganj, Dhulian, Sutti, and Jangipur were attacked on April 11 and 12 in protest against amendments to the Waqf Act. Following these attacks, at least 10,000 people were rendered homeless. He further accused the TMC government of opposing the deployment of central forces like the Border Security Force (BSF) in border districts for fear of losing vote banks.

"BSF should be deployed in sensitive areas of Murshidabad and other bordering districts to prevent jihadi elements from taking advantage of the situation. Central agencies need to take action, not just visit these areas," Adhikari demanded.

Self-defense rights and BJP's relief efforts

The BJP leader also advocated for the people of these border districts to be allowed to carry weapons for self-defence. "Everyone has the right to protect themselves," Adhikari stated. The BJP has pledged to support the rebuilding of homes in the affected areas, with resources being mobilized through the party and its allied organisations.

At a press conference organized at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Adhikari introduced two individuals affected by the violence in Murshidabad, detailing their plight. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was also present at the event.

Allegations of government suppression and NGO harassment

Adhikari further accused the government of suppressing efforts by NGOs that were helping the displaced. He claimed that relief materials, including food donated by NGOs, were being hoarded by the police in local warehouses, and that the victims were being given substandard food.

"The government is showing its inhuman face. Media and NGOs are being prevented from talking to the displaced people. The situation is disgraceful, and if human rights violations continue, we will approach the courts," he declared.

Opposition from Congress and TMC's denial

Former Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury also criticized the state government for not making any arrangements for the victims to return to their homes. He claimed that the authorities were denying relatives and friends of the displaced people access to the relief camps.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh responded to the accusations, claiming that opposition parties, particularly the BJP, were attempting to destabilize the state and were not interested in restoring normalcy.

Death Toll and displacement

The violence, which occurred after protests against the Waqf Act amendment, left three people dead in the Muslim-majority areas of Dhulian and Shamsherganj. Hundreds were forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in neighbouring areas like Vaishnavnagar.

In total, around 400 individuals, mostly women and children, were displaced from the affected areas and had to find shelter in schools and other makeshift shelters across the region. The ongoing tensions in Murshidabad highlight the increasing polarization and volatility of the situation in West Bengal.

(Inputs from Onkar Sarkar)