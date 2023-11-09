TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on Mahua Moitra: 'She is competent enough to fight her own battle'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that his fellow party member Mahua Moitra, who has been accused of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts, is capable enough to fight her battle on her own.

Coming out in support of party MP Mahua Moitra, Banerjee said whoever is questioning the government is being "harassed" by the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre. “Whoever is questioning the government on the Adani issue is being harassed. How can the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee take any action against Mahua Moitra even before the allegations are proved against her?

The TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said he has nothing to hide and is always ready to cooperate with the central agency in its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal. Banerjee appeared before ED officers on Thursday after submitting around a 6,000-page reply to the agency and all the documents demanded by it.

While speaking to the reporters the MP on cash-for-query allegation against Mahua Moitra said, "How can action be taken against someone, without anything being proved. I think Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight her battle on her own."