TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses over Rs 56 lakh in cyber fraud; Kolkata police launch probe Cybercriminals reportedly used forged PAN and Aadhaar documents with a morphed photo to update KYC details and gain control of the account.

Kolkata:

In a shocking incident of cybercrime, senior Trinamool Congress leader and four-time Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee has fallen victim to a massive online banking fraud, with cybercriminals allegedly siphoning off over Rs 56 lakh from his dormant State Bank of India (SBI) account.

According to official sources, the SBI High Court Branch in Kolkata has filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, requesting an immediate investigation into the fraudulent transactions. The complaint alleges that the perpetrators used forged PAN and Aadhaar cards—with a morphed photograph of the MP—to update the KYC details of his account.

Fraudulent reactivation of dormant account

Banerjee's dormant account was originally opened between 2001 and 2006, when he served as a legislator from Asansol (Dakshin) in the West Bengal Assembly. The account had remained inactive for several years before it was fraudulently reactivated using falsified documents.

On October 28, 2025, the fraudsters allegedly changed the registered mobile number linked to the account, gaining full control over it. Once the details were altered, they initiated multiple online transactions, transferring Rs 56,39,767 to various beneficiary accounts, spending on jewellery purchases, and making ATM withdrawals.

Money moved from MP's personal account

The fraudulent scheme reportedly began when Rs 56 lakh was transferred from Banerjee’s personal SBI Kalighat branch account into the dormant account, which was then drained through multiple unauthorised transfers. Upon learning of the irregular activity, Banerjee immediately contacted SBI officials, prompting the bank to file a complaint with the cybercrime department.

MP reacts, police begin probe

Visibly upset by the incident, Banerjee expressed his frustration with a sharp remark: “If you keep money in the bank, the criminals will take it; if you keep it at home, Narendra Modi will take it.”

The Kolkata Police Cyber Crime Division has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter. A senior police officer confirmed,

“We are examining the bank’s internal procedures and contacting relevant officials to determine how the account was accessed. Efforts are being made to trace the fraudsters and recover the funds.”

SBI has assured full cooperation with investigators, providing KYC records, transaction logs, and internal audit details to assist in tracking the culprits and identifying any procedural lapses within the bank.

Banerjee awaits recovery

A senior Trinamool Congress leader close to Banerjee said the MP remains optimistic that authorities will trace the cybercriminals and recover the lost amount soon. The incident has once again highlighted the rising threat of cyber fraud targeting political figures and dormant accounts in India.