Teacher recruitment notice by May 31, age relaxation for affected candidates: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's commitment to support teachers who lost their jobs in the wake of the SSC recruitment controversy.

“Want teachers to get back their jobs, have filed review petition in SC,” the Bengal CM said, referring to the recent Supreme Court decision that led to the cancellation of thousands of appointments made through the School Service Commission.

The Chief Minister also announced that a notification for fresh recruitment of teachers will be issued by May 31, adding that those who lost jobs will get age relaxation.

In a move aimed at easing the impact on the affected teachers, Mamata Banerjee further stated that teachers who lost their jobs will receive benefit of experience in fresh recruitment process. The statements come as the state government attempts to manage the fallout of the recruitment case while ensuring a fair opportunity for the disqualified candidates.

(With PTI inputs)