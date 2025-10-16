Suvendu Adhikari warns of President's rule in West Bengal if 2026 elections are delayed Adhikari predicted that the ruling TMC would lose the 2026 elections, calling the SIR process a 'semifinal' before the final defeat. He also challenged Mamata Banerjee to a contest in Bhawanipur, a seat she had won in a by-election after losing to Adhikari in Nandigram in 2021.

Siliguri:

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari made a bold declaration on Thursday, stating that if the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal are delayed, President’s Rule would be imposed in the state. Speaking at a public rally in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, Adhikari emphasized the need for the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list to be completed on time. He warned that if the electoral roll revision is not completed by May 4, 2026, no elections will be held.

"If the election process is not completed by May 4, President's Rule will be imposed in West Bengal thereafter," Adhikari asserted.

SIR to be the semifinal before 2026 elections

Adhikari, a key BJP figure, confidently claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) would face a defeat in the upcoming 2026 elections. He referred to the SIR process as the “semifinal” before the final match — the election itself — where TMC’s defeat is inevitable. He added that the difference between the votes secured by BJP and TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was only 42 lakh, and the SIR would help clean up the voter list.

"Around 2.4 crore names, which are illegally enrolled in the voter list, will be removed. This includes names of illegal immigrants and those not eligible to vote," Adhikari claimed.

Adhikari challenges Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur

In a direct challenge to Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari vowed to contest and defeat her in Bhawanipur, the seat Banerjee won in a by-election after Adhikari defeated her in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections by over 1,900 votes. Adhikari’s victory in Nandigram remains under legal review by the Calcutta High Court.

"I will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur," Adhikari stated confidently.

"No SIR, No election" campaign planned by BJP

Reacting to threats from some TMC leaders who warned of protests if voter names were deleted through the SIR process, Adhikari announced that the BJP would hold rallies with the slogan "No SIR, No Election." He clarified that the BJP is committed to making the voter list transparent and free of fraud.

“TMC is afraid of a clean voter list, but we are committed to transparency. We will not allow any manipulation,” he said.

Condemnation of attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu

Adhikari condemned the October 6 attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu from Malda Uttar and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who were injured during their visit to flood-hit Nagrakata. He alleged that the attack was orchestrated by goons affiliated with TMC.

"This attack was carried out by TMC-linked goons. The state police arrests are merely cosmetic. We demand an NIA probe and a court-monitored investigation," Adhikari said, adding that Murmu, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, would require at least two months to fully recover from his injuries.

BJP leaders, including Manoj Tigga (MP, Alipurduar) and Jayanta Roy (MP, Jalpaiguri), participated in the rally at Nagrakata, where they reiterated their support for Murmu and condemned the attack as politically motivated.

“The state is currently under the control of TMC goons, but we will not be intimidated. We will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Bengal,” Adhikari concluded.