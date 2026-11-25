West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday recalled how former President Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to leave the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking at The Economic Times Bengal Ascends summit in Kolkata on November 24, Adhikari described Mukherjee as his original adviser and recalled a conversation with the veteran Congress leader after he became President of India.

"My original advisor was later Pranab Mukherjee. I went to Raisana Hill after he became President," the West Bengal CM stated.

Recalling Mukherjee's advice, Adhikari said the former President had encouraged him to consider whether he wanted to remain under someone else's leadership or pursue his own political ambitions alongside Modi.

Adhikari also recalled Mukherjee's criticism of the TMC's internal structure, describing it as a party controlled by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, much like a company run by a chairperson and managing director.

Explaining his decision to leave the TMC, Adhikari said he did not want to remain subordinate to the party's leadership and chose to move ahead independently.

Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, left the TMC and joined the BJP in 2020, months after Mukherjee's death.

He further described the former President as a guardian and adviser, adding that his respect for Mukherjee extended beyond political differences.

When asked to reveal when the conversation took place, Adhikari declined to provide further details, saying he did not want to trigger controversy surrounding the late leader.

Mukherjee, a veteran Congress leader, served as India's 13th President from 2012 to 2017. He was among the party's most prominent figures before assuming the constitutional office and died in August 2020.

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