Suvendu Adhikari demands President's Rule in Bengal amid Nabanna rallly over Kolkata rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue in Kolkata during the Nabanna Abhiyan rally.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday blamed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the violence during the Nabanna Abbiyan rally and demanded her resignation over the protests in the state. Suvendu also demanded President’s rule in West Bengal in the wake of the recent developments over Kolkata rape and murder case.

He said Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the violence caused during the protests called by the students earlier in the day. He also stated that the President’s rule must be imposed to restore the law and order situation in the state.

The development comes as fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on Tuesday.

As the protests turned violent, police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel.

Earlier in the day, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach Nabanna.