Suvendu Adhikari claims 1 crore Hindus to join 2,000 Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal on April 6 BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that over one crore Hindus will participate in 2,000 Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal on April 6. He urged organisers not to seek permission from the administration and said a Ram temple will be built in his constituency.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that over one crore Hindus would participate in nearly 2,000 Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal on April 6. Speaking at a programme in his Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari urged organisers not to seek official permission for the rallies, saying, “We do not need permission to pray to Lord Ram.” “Last year, around 50,000 Hindus took part in 1,000 Ram Navami rallies. This year, no less than one crore Hindus will take to the streets in 2,000 rallies across the state,” said the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

“We will conduct peaceful rallies. It is the administration’s responsibility to ensure others remain peaceful too,” he added, without naming any community. Adhikari also announced that a Ram temple would be constructed at Sonachura in his constituency by the end of this year.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition CPI(M), who accused the BJP leader of stoking religious sentiment for political gains. “People of the state will not be swayed by rhetoric from BJP leaders like Adhikari,” said senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim. “In the land of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Sri Chaitanya and Rabindranath Tagore, people cannot be influenced by jingoistic statements.” “Everyone has the right to celebrate festivals in their own way. Those who wish to take out Ram Navami rallies will do so — they don’t need promptings from Adhikari,” he added.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the BJP leader had no authority to speak on behalf of Hindus in Bengal. “Ram Navami was never a mass Hindu festival in Bengal. It is the BJP and TMC that turned it into a political event. Participation in a festival is an individual choice, Adhikari is not the custodian of Hinduism in the state.”

(With inputs from PTI)