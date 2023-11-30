Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
SSC teachers recruitment case: CBI raids 7 locations in West Bengal, including residence of TMC MLA

Arushi Jaiswal Kolkata Updated on: November 30, 2023 13:07 IST
Teachers' recruitment scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)  on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations in West Bengal, including at the residences of several Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with the SSC teachers recruitment case.

The central probe agency raided a TMC MLA and two councillors, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in school recruitment in West Bengal, an official said.

According to reports, the search operations are underway in Kolkata, Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar and Murshidabad. The probe agency teams are being escorted by the armed personnel of the central armed police forces.

CBI raids TMC leaders

The CBI searched the residence of Jafikul Islam, the MLA of Domkal in Murshidabad district, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Bappadittya Dasgupta, as well as Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty, said official.  "These raids are being conducted as a part of our investigation into the teachers’ scam. The raids are on. We are questioning the people whose homes and offices are being raided," the official told news agency PTI.

Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

(With agencies input)

