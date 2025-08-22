Six-lane Kona Expressway to come up in Bengal as PM Modi lays foundation: Check cost, length, deadline Kona Expressway: After laying the foundation, PM Modi said the Union government is making every possible effort for the development of West Bengal, and that the eastern state has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification.

Kolkata:

PM Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of the 7.2-km six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, worth Rs 1,200 crore, in West Bengal's Howrah district. Once it is operational, the expressway will enhance connectivity between Howrah, its surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, saving travel time and giving a significant boost to trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

“Twenty-first century India needs a 21st century transport system. Therefore, today, from rail to road, from metro to airport... we are not only developing modern transport facilities, but also connecting them with one another,” Modi said.

Kona Expressway: Check deadline

The Kona Expressway is expected to be inaugurated in 2026 if all things go weill in terms of construction and meeting deadline for all things.

Kona Expressway: Check speed limit

The Roads and Highways Authority of India recently revised the speed limit on different expressways. As per the latest updates, the speed limit allowed on expressways is not more than 120 kmph. The same is the speed limit will be applicable to drive on Kona Expressway.

Kona Expressway: Check project cost

The 7.2-km six-lane elevated Kona Expressway will be built at a cost of worth Rs 1,200 crore in West Bengal's Howrah district.