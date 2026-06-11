Should Mamata join hands with Congress to fight against BJP? Sougata Roy says then only something...

Kolkata:

Amid intense crisis in the TMC with the exodus several MPs and MLAs, TMC MP Sougata Roy on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee should join hands with the Congress to fight against the BJP and only then can something be achieved. He said he does not place much faith in the 13 new MPs as they are acting just like rats abandoning a sinking ship.

Mamata Banerjee should join hands with the Congress: Sougata

“I believe Mamata Banerjee should join hands with the Congress to fight against the BJP. Only then can something be achieved. I have never dismissed the Congress as a 'zero' entity. The Congress is a pan-India party with around 100 MPs. I feel pained too—it is possible [to feel that way]—but one should not abandon the party that gave me the election symbol and placed its trust in me,” he said.

Saying that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had personal reasons for rebelling against TMC, Sougata Roy said she was removed from her party post, and her husband—who used to be a minister—was also removed. “Her son did not get a ticket. As for Satabdi Roy, she shares a good rapport with BJP leaders,” he said.

Why Sougata doesn't want to answer questions on Abhishek Banerjee

Sougata Roy said that Kalyan Banerjee is close to Mamata Banerjee and he will resolve the matter himself. To a question on whether Abhishek Banerjee is responsible for the party's defeat, he said he does not wish to comment on that. “In my opinion, Mamata Banerjee should take the lead and fight the battle alongside the Congress,” he said.

Amid rumours of a possible merger of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the Congress, the part on Wednesday dismissed the reports, stating that there was no such plan. Dismissing the reports, a senior TMC leader called them "baseless".

TMC denies rumours of joining hands with Congress

Speculation about a possible merger gained ground following a meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, which came a day after the Congress released a photograph of the two leaders hugging at the INDIA bloc meeting.

While both the parties did not disclose details of the meeting between the two veteran leaders, the sources said Banerjee stressed opposition unity, and asserted that the INDIA bloc should work together to take on the BJP regarding various public issues.

On Wednesday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. While details of the meeting were not immediately available, the development occurred when the TMC is facing internal rebellion following its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

Troubles have mounted for the TMC since the party's election defeat last month and the subsequent rebellion within the party's legislature wing. Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs -- 58 of its 80 legislators -- broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the Assembly under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. The crisis reached Delhi last week, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming support from over 20 Lok Sabha MPs who want to break away.

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