School job aspirants take out protest rally in Kolkata demanding CM's intervention in SLST 2016

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, hundreds of school job aspirants on Thursday participated in a protest rally in the city's Maidan area demanding the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016.

They claimed that despite clearing the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 they have not received their appointment letter.

Candidates of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 and members of 'Jogyo Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha' (Rightful Teachers' Rights Forum) started a demonstration outside the Maidan Metro station and then tried to march to Banerjee's Kalighat residence when police first stopped, and then detained them, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"We want the Chief Minister's intervention to look into our demand for appointment. We have been on the streets since December 26. We wanted to host a peaceful rally till CM's residence and talk to her. We are legitimate candidates and do not deserve this kind of treatment. We want the CM to talk to us," one of the agitating job seekers said.

A huge police force was deployed on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Middleton Street, and other adjoining areas to keep a tab on any other possible groups trying to host a rally, the officer said.

Police started combing the area around Middleton Street, he said, adding that the situation at the moment is "under control".

(With PTI inputs)