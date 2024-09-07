Sandip Ghosh involved in rackets, more names to come out, says Dilip Ghosh on Kolkata rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that the SandIp Ghosh is the main perpetrator of corruption and violence in the hospital.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday asserted that the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, is the primary perpetrator of violence and corruption in the hospital during searches conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at his apartment.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "The kind of facts that are coming out about Sandeep Ghosh show that he was involved in rackets for a long time. Evidence can be gathered from those who were working along with him. More names will come out as the inquiry proceeds in this case. Sandip Ghosh is the main perpetrator of corruption and violence. Many earlier scared people are now speaking on the case."

Reacting to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sending President Droupadi Murmu the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was approved by the assembly, Ghosh said that it was a part of the process. "All the bills passed in Vidhan Sabha can be enforced only after the approval of the President," he added.

In order to look into allegations of money laundering against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case, the Enforcement Department (ED) filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him. His plea was listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2. Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. He was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which will be presented on September 17.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(Inputs from agencies)