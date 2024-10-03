Roopa Ganguly, who was brought to Alipore Court, says was peacefully protesting over schoolboy death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Roopa Ganguly

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly was brought to Alipore Police Court lockup by Kolkata Police. After arrest, she said, "I haven't troubled anyone. I haven't hindered anyone's work. I was peacefully sitting there so that those who have murdered that boy should be caught..."

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader said that she was sitting on a peaceful protest in the Bansdroni Police Station premises, against the incident that took place in Bansdroni, where a schoolboy died after being hit by an excavator in Kolkata's Bansdroni.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Thursday said that Roopa Ganguly was arrested and taken to court on Thursday morning after she sat on dharna at Bansdroni police station.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in Bansdroni yesterday. A student died in an accident. There was a law and order situation over it. Multiple cases have been registered in this regard, five people have been arrested. Roopa Ganguly arrived at the Police Station, she said that the police release the arrested people without any conditions, they were arrested for manhandling the Police," Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma told ANI.

"We told her that it is not possible and there will be a legal action against them. So, if anyone has any issues they can approach the court for relief. She sat on a dharna and did not move from there despite repeated requests, hence obstructing the function of the Police Station. So, a case was registered against her too. She was arrested and produced before court," Verma said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was arrested earlier today and taken to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazar.

Ganguly was arrested after she sat on a peaceful dharna in the Basdroni Police Station premises, protesting the death of a schoolboy in Basdroni.

A schoolboy died after being hit by an excavator in Kolkata's Bansdroni on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Roopa Ganguly alleged that those involved in the incident were close aides of the local 113-ward TMC counsellor.

"A sad incident happened in the early morning of Mahalaya. A payloader killed a young student of 14 years when he was going to take his tuition. The original driver was not driving the vehicle. It was a training session happening; locals complained that those four boys were drunk, and they are close aides of the local 113-ward TMC counsellor," Ganguly told ANI.