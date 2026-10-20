Ribs fractured, broken bones pierced into lungs: Autopsy reports reveal how Kolkata stampede victims died

Kolkata:

The post-mortem reports of the 19 individuals who died in the Chorbagan pandal collapse incident in Kolkata last week has revealed several harrowing details. The reports clearly indicate that most of the victims died from suffocation caused by the pressure of an overwhelming crowd.

Victims were trampled, their ribs were fractured: Autopsy

In at least six cases, the post-mortem findings showed that after falling under the intense pressure of the crowd, the victims were trampled, their ribs were fractured, and the broken bones pierced directly into their lungs. For seven of the victims, in addition to suffocation, several vital organs sustained severe damage. Among the others, injuries included broken limbs, brain hemorrhages, and numerous internal injuries throughout their bodies.

These post-mortem findings have pointed to traumatic asphyxia caused by chest compression as the likely cause of death for most of the 19 people in the recent stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal.

Autopsy reports note internal injuries, bleeding and organ damage

The preliminary autopsy reports noted severe internal injuries, bleeding and organ damage among some of the victims. These findings remain preliminary, and the definitive causes of death will be established only after the final post-mortem reports are released. It should be noted that the post-mortem examinations of 18 victims were conducted at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, while that of one other was conducted at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

19 people killed and 25 injured in stampede

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the stampede on Saturday, October 17. Eyewitness said that sudden rainfall that evening was one of the contributing factors to the tragedy. Police said neither the gate at the venue, nor the approach road outside the pandal were wide enough to accommodate the sudden influx of people.

In the meantime, the Kolkata Police arrested seven people, including organisers of Chorbagan Durga Puja, for the pandal stampede. Police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Apart from this, the law enforcers detained 14 people on Saturday night in connection with their probe into the incident. Those arrested include the puja committee's secretary, vice-president and two employees of a private security agency, among others, police said.

Also Read:

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal collapse leaves 17 dead, 35 devotees injured, panic at site