RG Kar rape-murder: Parents of deceased medic unhappy over BJP’s ‘indifference’ about case

Image Source : PTI Junior doctors take out rally demanding justice in the RG Kar rape-murder case.

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the West Bengal govt-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital about four months back on Thursday expressed regret over the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition in the state, in demanding justice for their daughter. The parents said that they will also protest on the street along with junior doctors over the issue.

“It seems that the torture and murder of our daughter have been forgotten by the principal opposition party of West Bengal. But we cannot forget our daughter. We will protest on the road. Common people are with us. Junior doctors are with us. We will participate in a rally to (health department headquarters) Swastha Bhavan called by Junior Doctors Front tomorrow,” the father of the deceased said.

The mother of the doctor said that she was doubtful about the intent to arrest all those responsible for the incident as some junior doctors who were accused of patronising a threat culture in state medical colleges in West Bengal Medical Council were reinstated.

She added that they will not sit quietly and if someone is under the impression that the movement of justice for her daughter will fizzle out that will not happen.

The parents had visited BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly on November 26. "We must keep political interests aside and seek the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Adhikari had said.

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)