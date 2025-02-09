RG Kar rape-murder case victim's parents meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets RG Kar rape-murder case victim's parents

On his 10 day visit to West Bengal, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday met the parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and assured them that justice would be served.

Talking about the meeting, the victim's father said, "We met him at 11 am and had a half an hour meeting. He said he knew the case but was unaware of the depths involved. He said he would look into it and ensure we get justice."

The parents also gave him a letter naming the people they suspected to be involved in the heinous crime. "We have given him a letter and mentioned the names of the people we suspect... We trust him... We will leave no chance to appeal for justice," the victim's father said.

Notably, the case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was found on August 9, 2024, in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room. Earlier on January 30, the victim's parents met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and requested him to take up their grievances with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Regarding the meeting, the Raj Bhavan media cell posted, "On 30.01.2025 the parents of the R.G.Kar Medical College and Hospital victim called on HG and submitted a representation. The parents narrated their grievances and pleaded for justice."

"They requested HG to take up their case with the Hon'ble President of India and the Hon'ble Union Home Minister to whom they have already submitted their representations. HG agreed to do the needful. HG assuaged their feelings and indicated that they were not alone in their grief and that humanity stood with them. Justice shall prevail. Officer on Special Duty," the post added.

On January 20, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced prime accused Sanjay Roy to life term. After the trial court's verdict there has been an uproar demanding the capital punishment for the convict.

(With ANI Inputs)