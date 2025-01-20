RG Kar rape-murder case: Don't want compensation but justice, say victim's parents to judge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RG Kar rape-murder case

Soon after the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced life imprisonment to the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case, the victim's parents demanded justice from the judge, not compensation. “We don’t want compensation, we want justice,” the parents said.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court awarded life imprisonment to the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case and also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused. During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy.

Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."

When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated." "I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted," accused Sanjay Roy said.

The lawyer of the accused argued that even if the case is "rarest of rare," there should be scope for reformation. He said, "Even if it is a rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society..."

However, the victim's family lawyer said, "I want the death sentence as maximum punishment..." The father of the victim had demanded harshest punishment to the accused. He said their fight will continue on the streets and in the courts.

"On Saturday, the judge said that the harshest punishment would be given (to the accused). We have full faith in the judge. Our fight will continue in the courts and streets," the father of the deceased doctor told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has cooperated with the investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case and they always wanted the victim to get justice.

Banerjee said this moment before Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court began hearing in the RG Kar rape and murder case. "We have cooperated with the investigation...we had demanded justice but judiciary had to run its course so that's why it took this much time but we always wanted the victim to get justice," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

On Saturday, Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.