RG Kar rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee says 'not satisfied' with life imprisonment verdict

In the RG Kar rape and murder case, a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment on Monday after he was convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital. Reacting to the verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am not satisfied.”

The Sealdah court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor; however, the victim’s parents told the judge that they didn't want compensation but justice.

The West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the investigation was "forcibly" taken away from the Kolkata Police, and asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee questioned the CBI investigation in the case. "All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," she claimed.

"We don’t know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied," she said.

Court says not crime ‘not rarest of the rare’

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday found Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, for not imposing the death penalty on the convict. Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The judge stated that under Section 64, life imprisonment is being awarded, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. An additional five months of imprisonment will be imposed upon non-payment of the fine, he added.

Under Section 103(1), Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a Rs 50,000 fine, and another five months in jail if the fine remains unpaid.

(With PTI inputs)