RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI chargesheet reveals strangulation, asphyxiation, check key findings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the gruesome rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The chargesheet, submitted to the court, provided a detailed account of the crime and implicated the accused, Sanjay Roy.

Key findings from the CBI chargesheet:

CCTV footage: The accused, Sanjay Roy, was captured on CCTV footage at the hospital and crime scene on the nights of August 8th and 9th.

Mobile location data: Roy's mobile phone was traced to the hospital on both nights, corroborating the CCTV evidence.

DNA evidence: The accused's DNA was found on the victim's body during the postmortem.

Forensic evidence: Bloodstains matching the victim's were found on Roy's jeans and footwear.

Hair evidence: Hairs belonging to the accused were recovered from the crime scene.

Bluetooth device: A Bluetooth earphone found at the crime scene was paired with Roy's mobile phone, as confirmed by forensic analysis.

CCTV footage analysis: The accused was seen wearing a Bluetooth device around his neck while approaching the crime scene but was not wearing it when leaving.

Medical examination: Medical examinations of the accused revealed injuries consistent with a struggle, including blunt force trauma and defensive wounds. These injuries were estimated to be 24-48 hours old, aligning with the timeframe of the crime.

Medical fitness: The medical examination also confirmed that the accused was not impotent.

The chargesheet, spanning over 200 pages, includes statements from 200 witnesses. It primarily focuses on the charges of rape and murder, without mentioning any involvement of other individuals.

The trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered during her night shift at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. Later, the seminaked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The accused had a history of visiting the hospital and the red-light district. He confessed to the crime after being apprehended based on CCTV footage.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted the state government to hand over the case to the CBI. Several politicians and activists had alleged that multiple people were involved in the crime and that the hospital administration had attempted to cover up the incident.