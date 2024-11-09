Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
  RG Kar rape case: Junior doctors protest at College Square for justice, campus safety | WATCH

RG Kar rape case: Junior doctors protest at College Square for justice, campus safety | WATCH

Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College protested at College Square, demanding justice for the recent alleged rape and murder case. The demonstration called for increased security on campuses to ensure student safety.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kolkata Updated on: November 09, 2024 16:34 IST
RG Kar Medical College rape case
Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Members of Bengal Junior Doctors Front and others take part in a mega rally.

Junior doctors took to the streets in a protest march at College Square, expressing outrage over the recent alleged rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The demonstration reflected the medical community’s call for swift justice and improved safety on campuses.

The junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also set up platforms at all medical colleges in the city, featuring photos, banners and posters about the protests over more than three months since the murder of the doctor on August 9. The junior doctors took out the rally from College Square to Esplanade in the heart of the city.

 

