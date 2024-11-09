RG Kar rape case: Junior doctors protest at College Square for justice, campus safety | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Members of Bengal Junior Doctors Front and others take part in a mega rally.

Junior doctors took to the streets in a protest march at College Square, expressing outrage over the recent alleged rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The demonstration reflected the medical community’s call for swift justice and improved safety on campuses.

The junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also set up platforms at all medical colleges in the city, featuring photos, banners and posters about the protests over more than three months since the murder of the doctor on August 9. The junior doctors took out the rally from College Square to Esplanade in the heart of the city.