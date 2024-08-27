Sandip Ghosh in hot water: ED initiates money laundering probe in RG Kar financial irregularities case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: Former principal Sandip Ghosh of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving RG Kar. The probe has officially commenced, focusing on suspected money laundering activities linked to the case. Trouble deepens for former principal Sandip Ghosh of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the investigation into alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. This follows the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) earlier probe. The ED's case, based on the CBI's FIR, includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. The investigation also extends to several associated businesses suspected of involvement in the irregularities.

ED probes financial misconduct

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation into Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following allegations of financial irregularities. The ED's case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on similar charges, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

CBI and ED focus on Ghosh and associates

The CBI filed an FIR against Ghosh on Saturday, based on a complaint from Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department. The FIR also targets several businesses, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Cafe, and M/s Khama Louha, implicated in the alleged financial misconduct.

High Court orders trigger expanded probe

The ED's involvement follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government. This move came after Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, petitioned for an ED investigation into the financial irregularities.

Allegations against Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh, who served as principal from February 2021 to September 2023, faces serious accusations, including the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and pressuring students for bribes to pass exams. Ghosh's tenure was marred by controversy, including his removal and reinstatement following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the hospital.

Also read | Kolkata prepares for Nabanna Abhijan protest: Enhanced security, traffic diversions, restrictions announced