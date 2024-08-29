RG Kar Hospital staff hides Kolkata doctor's death, misleads parents in audio call | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The telephonic call between hospital staff and the victim's mother surfaces

RG Kar Hospital assistant superintendent's audio call to the parents of the victim accessed by India TV in which the hospital staff informed the mother that something had happened to her daughter revealed how the hospital management tried to hide the real incident that triggered nationwide outrage led by doctors and other sections of the society.

In the audio clip, the hospital staff can be heard hiding the real incident. Upon enquiring what exactly happened to her, the staffer did not answer and tried to evade the question, but when the mother pressed what happened to her daughter and, whether was she suffering from fever, the staffer said her daughter had committed suicide and asked her to come to hospital as soon as possible.

The victim died till the call was made to her parents but the staffer just said that she was not well and they should come to the hospital.

The trainee doctor died between 3 and 4 am while the first call to the parents was made at 10:53 am on August 9. In the first call it was told that your daughter is unwell. In the first call, the girl's mother and father were told a lie about the condition of their daughter. A second call was made after a while. The call in which the doctor told the daughter's parents that their daughter had committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

