RG Kar Hospital's 40 senior doctors tender mass resignation in support of junior medics on hunger strike

Kolkata: Over 40 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital tendered their resignation on Tuesday (October 8) in support of their junior colleagues who are on a hunger strike in Dharmatala with a list of 10 demands.

The mass resignation is aimed at fulfilling their demands, according to the statement by the senior doctors who resigned today.

The junior doctors who are protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, went on fast unto death on Saturday evening (October 5), claiming that their demands were not met by the West Bengal government. The doctors had on Friday begun a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfill their demands as promised.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a junior doctor said.

The doctor said that they would join the duty as promised but would not eat anything.

The junior doctors began the sit-in after calling off the 'total cease work'.