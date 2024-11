Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RG Kar case accused Sanjay Roy

Prime accused in RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy on Monday made a shocking claim, accusing former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal of conspiring the whole case and framing him. He made the accusations from the police van while he was being taken from the Sealdah Court.

He said, "I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me."