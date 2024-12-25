RG Kar case: Doctors stage protest over CBI delay of probe, to demonstrate till Dec 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The junior doctors, on Tuesday, staged a protest outside CBI’s Salt Lake office in Kolkata, accusing the federal agency of unnecessary delay in investigating the RG Kar case. The medics also accused the CBI of colluding with the Kolkata Police to protect the criminals.

As part of their protest, the junior medics symbolically locked the CBI office gate at the CGO Complex, demanding to expedite the probe.

Scuffle between protestors, police

However, when the security forces tried to remove the symbolic lock from the gate, a confrontation took place which led to a scuffle between the doctors and policemen deployed at the spot. Among the protesting junior doctors, one expressed his frustration, saying, "We are losing hope in the way the CBI is handling the investigation. If this continues, it would be better if they shut down their office in Kolkata."

Another doctor added, "Even after so many days, our sister 'Abhaya' has not received justice. The CBI detectives are working with Kolkata Police to protect the perpetrators.

We don’t want this type of CBI."

Another protest continues in central Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors representatives continued their protest at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata’s Esplanade area. They are demanding speedy justice for the deceased doctor.

At around 8 pm, they lit candles near their make-shift stage as part of their 'Droher Alo Jalan' initiative. A good number of people from different parts of the city also joined the protestors. "We would like to extend our protest demonstration till December 31. We shall again move the court seeking permission for that," one of the agitating senior doctors said.

The case took a new turn on Tuesday as the CSFL report (forensics report) stated that no biological strains were found in the seminar hall except the mattress where the body was found. The CSFL report indicates that the rape and murder was not committed in the seminar hall. This means that the body was probably taken to the seminar hall after the crime.

As forensic report contradicts the claims in the chargesheet that the crime was committed in the seminar hall when the victim went to sleep, the room near the seminar hall which was demolished on the order of ex-principal Sandeep Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies)