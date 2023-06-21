Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
WATCH | Railways Minister inspects East-West Metro project, newly built Metro tunnel under river Hooghly

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the progress of the East-West Metro project work and the newly built Metro tunnel under river Hooghly in West Bengal.

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday inspected the progress of the East-West Metro project work and the newly built Metro tunnel under river Hooghly.

The minister also held a review meeting of South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway & Kolkata Metro Railway at Eastern Railway’s Headquarters, Fairlie Place.

"This tunnel under the Hooghly River is an engineering marvel on its own. It is a very complex project...It is under construction. Several safety features have been installed...," said Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

