WATCH | Railways Minister inspects East-West Metro project, newly built Metro tunnel under river Hooghly

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday inspected the progress of the East-West Metro project work and the newly built Metro tunnel under river Hooghly.

The minister also held a review meeting of South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway & Kolkata Metro Railway at Eastern Railway’s Headquarters, Fairlie Place.

"This tunnel under the Hooghly River is an engineering marvel on its own. It is a very complex project...It is under construction. Several safety features have been installed...," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

