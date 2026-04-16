Panihati Assembly Election: TMC looks for hattrick again against BJP, CPI, Congress

Kolkata:

The 2026 Panihati Assembly election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race, with Tirthankar Ghosh from TMC vying for a win. He faces strong competition from Ratna Debnath from BJP, Kalatan Dasgupta from CPM and Subhashish Bhattacharya from Congress, setting the stage for a close and dynamic political battle in the constituency.

Key candidates

The Panihati Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the BJP, Congress, CPM, and TMC being the major contending parties.

The Panihati Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Panihati seat are Ratna Debnath from BJP, Tirthankar Ghosh from TMC, Kalatan Dasgupta from CPM and Subhashish Bhattacharya from Congress, among others.

Panihati Assembly constituency

The Panihati Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 111 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The CPM, TMC, Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by All India Trinamool Congress. Nirmal Ghosh, from All India Trinamool Congress defeated Sanmoy Bandhapadhyay of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 25177 votes.

Panihati Assembly constituency is part of the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Prof Saugata Roy won the Dum Dum parliamentary seat by defeating Silbhadra Dutta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 70660 votes.

Panihati Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 230576 voters in the Panihati constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 114490 were male in Panihati and 116082 were female voters. There were four voters who belonged to the third gender. 1098 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Panijati in 2021 was 172 (156 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Panihati constituency was 209646. Out of this, 105267 were male and 104374 were female voters. There were five voters who belonged to the third gender. 397 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Panihati in 2016 was 248 (151 men and 97 women).

Panihati Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026 for 294 seats. Polling for 152 seats will be held in the first phase and 142 seats in the second phase in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Panihati Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The result for Panihati will be declared on May 4 (Monday), along with the other 293 constituencies in West Bengal.

Panihati Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Ratna Debnath: BJP

Tirthankar Ghosh: TMC

Kalatan Dasgupta: CPM

Subhashish Bhattacharya: Congress

Panihati Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Nirmal Ghosh (AITC)

2016: Nirmal Ghosh (AITC)

2011: Nirmal Ghosh (AITC)

2006: Gopal Krishna Bhattacharyya (CPI-M)

2001: Nirmal Ghosh (AITC)

1996: Nirmal Ghosh (INC)

1991: Tania Chakrabarty (CPM)

1987: Gopalkrishna Bhattacharya (CPM)

1982: Gopal Krishna Bhattacharyya (CPM)

1977: Gopal Krishna Bhattacharyya (CPM)

1972: Tapan Chatterjee (INC)

1971: Gopal Krishna Bhattacher Jee (CPM)

Panihati Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Panihati Assembly constituency was 174356 (75.26%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 164551 (78.40%).