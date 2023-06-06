Odisha train tragedy: 'For photoshoot'- BJP's jibe at Mamata; TMC targets CBI probe; full-blown political war

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC Vs BJP on train accident

Odisha train tragedy: A full-blown political war between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) erupted in West Bengal over the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha which claimed 288 lives and left thousands of people injured.

LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her proposed event in Kolkata to hand over compensation to the kin of the victims.

"The relatives of people who were injured in Balasore train accident are being compelled to come to Netaji Indoor Stadium tomorrow because CM Mamata Banerjee will deliver a speech there and handover cheques to the injured and relatives of the deceased. It is shameful that they are being told to come to Kolkata. They have not even recovered from the trauma," Adhikar tweeted.

Since the accident took place, Banerjee actively overseeing the treatment of the victims and made several announcements, including providing jobs to the injured. She also targeted the Modi government asserting the truth must not be suppressed.

Speaking on her visit to the hospital, Adhikari said that was just for a photoshoot and there was zero medical facility in Bengal.

"..That (TMC) is not a party, it is a private limited company, with Mamata Banerjee as its chairman & Abhishek Banerjee as its Managing Director. Saugata Roy is an employee of that company, I defeated its owner," he added.

Banerjee attacks Centre on CBI probe

Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre after Railway Board recommended a CBI inquiry into the Balasore train accident saying she wants people to know the truth. It is not the time to suppress the truth, she added.

Mamata meets injured patients

Banerjee on Tuesday visited injured passengers of the ill-fated Coromandel Express who are currently admitted in different hospitals in Cuttack. She visited the eye and surgery department of SCB Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the patients and assured them of all possible help.

“We are trying to help the injured passengers in all possible ways and had already dispatched teams of doctors, nurses and officers to take care of the injured passengers on the night of the accident on June 2,” she told reporters here.

Banerjee said there are 57 injured passengers from West Bengal in SCB Medical College. The Bengal Chief Minister said 103 bodies of passengers from West Bengal who died have so far been identified while 30 were still missing.

“I have already announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured. Around 900 people who were travelling in the train and are going through mental and physical stress will be given Rs 10,000,” she said.

Banerjee said that she wants the truth behind the crash to come out. “I want to be with the people. Many lives have been lost and it is very important that the truth comes out,” she added

(With agency inputs)

Also read- Odisha train tragedy: 'It's not the time to suppress the truth'- CM Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on Centre