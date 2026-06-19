Nara Lokesh pitches Andhra Pradesh as investment hub during Indian Chamber of Commerce meet in Kolkata

Kolkata:

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Friday conducted a key plenary session in Kolkata to promote large-scale investment in Andhra Pradesh. Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Electronics, Communications, and Human Resource Development in Andhra Pradesh, attended the event as the chief guest. The meeting aimed at making Andhra Pradesh the most preferred investment destination in the country and to discuss business opportunities available in the state.

Industrialists and businessmen take part in the event

Organised as an initiative by Century Plywood, the event was attended by numerous industrialists and business leaders from across the country.

Nara Lokesh discussed with investors various opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh in industrial, IT, manufacturing, and other sectors, highlighting the favourable investment opportunities in the state.

During the event, ICC President Brij Bhushan Agarwal praised Andhra Pradesh's investment potential, stating, "Andhra Pradesh has received nearly 25 percent of the total investment in the country in the past year. This is a sign of the state's immense potential and bright future."

Plans to triple investment in Andhra Pradesh in coming years

Agarwal further added that his group's largest plant is already established in Andhra Pradesh and plans to triple its investment there in the coming years. He added that his company is already expanding its facilities.

The ICC president stated that laminate production capacity is being increased by 50 per cent and PVC capacity by 100 per cent, and the expansion process will continue in the future.

Nara Lokesh quick at understanding investor needs: Agarwal

Brij Bhushan Agarwal praised Nara Lokesh's working style, saying that his greatest strength is his speed. He added that Nara Lokesh is extremely quick at understanding investor needs and making decisions, which has boosted industry confidence.

He stated that discussions have taken place regarding increasing investment, and his company is finalising new proposals.

Century Plywood Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka stated that his company has already invested over Rs 1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. He said, "An additional investment of approximately ₹2,000 crore is planned in the coming years. The state's improving industrial environment and rapidly developing infrastructure are attracting investment."

Nara Lokesh meets Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

During this meeting, Nara Lokesh also met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the two leaders discussed investment, industrial cooperation, and joint development opportunities. They also agreed to work together for economic growth and job creation.

Nara Lokesh stated that he had proposed the construction of a Lord Balaji temple in Kolkata, and this proposal has received a positive response. It is believed that this will further strengthen both trade and cultural ties between the two states.

West Bengal will also have bright future: Agrawal

Brij Bhushan Agrawal also praised the recent development work taking place in West Bengal. He said that he has witnessed work progress at a pace never seen before in the last one and a half months. Agrawal said that if this pace continues, West Bengal will have a very bright future. He said that Bengal's talent has made its mark across the world.

Agarwal said that previously, lack of opportunities forced talented people to leave the state, but now the industry is working to create conditions that allow young people to find better jobs within their own state.

He explained that his company recruits talented youth every year and is providing employment opportunities to a large number of Bengal youth. Industry representatives at the event expressed confidence that growing cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will provide new impetus to investment, employment, and economic growth.

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